SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. – SFS

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) ("Smart & Final") on behalf of the company's shareholders.



On April 16, 2019, Smart & Final announced that it had agreed to be acquired by investment funds managed by Apollo Global Management ("Apollo") at a price of $6.50 per share in cash.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Smart & Final shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and whether shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction with Apollo.

Smart & Final shareholders who wish to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/smart-final-stores-inc/ .

