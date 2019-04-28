SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. – SFS
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., April 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) ("Smart & Final") on behalf of the company's shareholders.
On April 16, 2019, Smart & Final announced that it had agreed to be acquired by investment funds managed by Apollo Global Management ("Apollo") at a price of $6.50 per share in cash.
The investigation seeks to determine whether Smart & Final shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and whether shareholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction with Apollo.
Smart & Final shareholders who wish to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/smart-final-stores-inc/.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.