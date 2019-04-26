INDIVIOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Indivior PLC - INVVY

NEW ORLEANS, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 24, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Indivior and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-invvy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 24, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Indivior and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an indictment against the Company "for engaging in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, an opioid drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction," including conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and health care fraud, one count of health care fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of wire fraud.

On this news, the price of Indivior's shares plummeted.

The case is Van Dorp v. Indivior Plc, et al, 1:19-cv-10792.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact: