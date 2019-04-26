WTW CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Weight Watchers (WTW) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $100,000+ to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities across the country and 80 attorneys, reminds investors in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) of the pending securities class action in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired WTW stock between May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered substantial losses (in excess of $100,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff deadline"). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors by omitting to disclose that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down the Company's new subscriber growth and subscriber retention rates.

On February 26, 2019, after the close of trading, Defendants announced disappointing financial results for the 2018 fourth quarter and fiscal year. In addition, Defendants slashed revenue guidance for the Company's 2019 fiscal year.

This news drove the price of Weight Watchers shares down $10.20, or about 34%, to close at $19.37 on February 27, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, certain insider trading, and whether Defendants' statements may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

