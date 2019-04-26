Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PDD Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD). Our investigation concerns whether Pinduoduo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 26, 2019, the United States Trade Representative's Office added Pinduoduo for the first time to its list of high-profile marketplaces in foreign countries that repeatedly engage in counterfeiting and cause significant financial harm to United States businesses.

On this news, Pinduoduo's share price fell by more than 5%, closing at $21.92 on April 26, 2019.

