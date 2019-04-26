Aratana (PETX) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – PETX

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the sale of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aratana" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PETX) to Elanco Animal Health ("Elanco") is fair to Aratana shareholders.



On April 26, 2019, HC Wainwright set a target price for Aratana at $5.00 per share, or 10% higher than Elanco's offer valued at $4.75 per share. The investigation concerns whether Aratana and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Aratana shareholders; (2) determine whether Elanco is underpaying for Aratana; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Aratana shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Aratana shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

