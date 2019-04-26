STI and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SunTrust's agreement to be merge with BB&T Corporation. Shareholders of STI will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T common stock per share of SunTrust. Upon completion of the deal, SunTrust shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-suntrust-banks-inc .

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TCF's agreement to merge with Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CHFC ). Shareholders of TCF will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical common stock per share of TCF. Upon completion of the deal, TCF shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tcf-financial-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: