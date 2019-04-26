APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to AmeriGas' agreement to be acquired by UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI ) for 0.50 shares of UGI common stock and $7.63 in cash per share of AmeriGas. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-amerigas-partners-lp .

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to WellCare's agreement to be acquired by Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ) for 3.38 shares of Centene common stock and $120.00 in cash per share of WellCare. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wellcare-health-plans-inc .

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LABL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Multi-Color's agreement to be acquired by Platinum Equity LLC and affiliates for $50.00 in cash per share of Multi-Color. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-multi-color-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

