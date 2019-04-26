SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AAC Holdings, Inc. - AAC

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AAC Holdings, Inc. ("AAC" or the "Company") (NYSE: AAC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether AAC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 16, 2019, AAC disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 could no longer be relied upon, and stated that these financial statements would be restated to reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue.

On this news, AAC's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 18.69%, to close at $1.74 per share on April 16, 2019.

