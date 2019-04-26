NOKIA CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Nokia Corporation

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Nokia Corporation American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") ("Nokia" or the "Company") (NYSE:NOK) between October 25, 2018 and March 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors who purchased ADR's of Nokia Corporation are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR's of Nokia Corporation, you may, no later than June 18, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Nokia Corporation.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Alcatel-Lucent had certain compliance issues;



that, as a result, the Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny;



that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face penalties and fines; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On March 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had been, "made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business [acquired by Nokia November 2016] that have raised concerns." Nokia then advised investors that it had initiated an internal investigation and that it was cooperating with regulatory authorities to resolve the matter.

On this news, shares of Nokia fell $0.38 per share, or over 6%, to close at $5.88 on March 22, 2019.



Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.