Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00am ET

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2019 3:35pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2019 on Tuesday, May 14th after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/calendar.aspx?iid=4313817 for further details.

Gaston Tano
Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO
Telephone: 416.744.5539
Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Shawcor_Logo_CMYK_shaded_positive.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga