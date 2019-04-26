CohBar to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 7, 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases, announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Management will host a conference call with a slide presentation at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company's business.



Details for the Conference Call and Slide Presentation:



Date: May 7, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. MBTs originate from the discovery by CohBar's founders of a novel group of peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar's efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDPs) into clinically relevant MBTs that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 MDPs.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

