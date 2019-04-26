CIO Summit: Leveraging Advanced Technologies to Gain a Leg Up on the Competition Will Capture the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming Toronto CIO Summit

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies push to strengthen their competitive positioning in the digital era and to deliver differentiated customer experiences, CIOs play a critical role in determining how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things and data analytics can be leveraged to move the business forward and gain a competitive edge. The courageous leadership, soft skills and acumen for driving the cultural transformation needed for companies to succeed with their digital strategies will be the focal point of the discussion at the 2019 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on June 4, 2019.



Join the top CIOs and technology executives in Toronto as they discuss successful approaches for driving digital transformation, becoming boardroom-ready and powering their career trajectories.





"Market disruption is occurring at an accelerated rate. Half of the companies that are on the Fortune 500 won't be there in 5 years," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "To help their companies differentiate their products and services as well as the customer experience, CIOs must think differently and work boldly with the CEO and the Board to identify technologies that can power business innovation."

The Toronto Summit will open with an HMG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Harry Moseley, CIO at Zoom. Harry will share his views on the future of work and collaboration along with Zoom's unique culture of caring, building trust and customer happiness to drive innovation and speed.

Other captivating sessions will include:

A panel of hot enterprise technology startups from Silicon Valley moderated by Saqib Awan, Vice President at Lightspeed Venture Partners who will discuss how they are disrupting the enterprise IT landscape.

A presentation by Laura Laltrello, Vice President & General Manager of Data Center Service at Lenovo.

A panel of top-tier technology executives who will share opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT—and how these technologies can help create competitive advantage and accelerate time to market

An HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk given by Bob Tapscott, Management Consulting, The Tapscott Group, The Blockchain Institute

The presentation of HMG Strategy's 2019 Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Naveen Kumar, VP Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group

A panel of high-level search executives who will offer advice for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands, attract top talent and become boardroom-ready

A panel of top technology leaders who will share what it takes to prepare for and land highly sought-after board positions—as well as the skills to be effective in them

A panel of leading technology executives such as Eric Whaley, CIO at Wolseley Canada who will discuss the steps that they and other industry innovators are taking to work with CEOs and boards to drive digital strategies and foster a customer-centric culture.

Presenting Partners at the Toronto CIO Summit include Lenovo/Nutanix, RingCentral and Zoom. Platinum Partners include Equinix, ForeScout Technologies, Lightspeed Venture Partners and UiPath. Gold Partners include Info-Tech Research Group, OutSystems and Pure Storage. The Supporting Partner is Ivanti. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.



About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

