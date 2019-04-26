Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 58,652,035 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.91% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of

Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Bruce Aitken 58,685,269 99.83% 100,834 0.17% Douglas Arnell 57,909,344 98.51% 874,514 1.49% Jim Bertram 58,743,890 99.94% 35,866 0.06% Phillip Cook 57,881,998 98.52% 868,732 1.48% Paul Dobson 49,121,708 95.40% 2,371,193 4.60% John Floren 58,709,794 99.87% 76,252 0.13% Maureen Howe 58,748,048 99.94% 35,292 0.06% Robert Kostelnik 58,529,648 99.58% 248,994 0.42% Janice Rennie 57,613,434 98.68% 773,620 1.32% Margaret Walker 58,115,933 98.87% 664,671 1.13% Benita Warmbold 57,804,193 98.68% 771,583 1.32%

Shareholders also voted over 95% in favour of the advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 8, 2019.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

