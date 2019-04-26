Market Overview

Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

April 26, 2019 12:08pm   Comments
SHELTON, CT, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2019.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications.  With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4292

