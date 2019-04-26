Oculos and Optceutics Partner to Bring Expanded Services to Ophthalmic Innovators

RUSH, N.Y. and LONDON, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculos ( www.OculosCR.com ), an industry-leading vertically-integrated ophthalmic R&D organization, and Optceutics ( www.optceutics.com ), a leading expert in ophthalmic R&D and the developer of the PK-EyeTM, announced today that they are entering into a co-promotion arrangement to provide broader services for clients spanning from early research through product approval.



Oculos is a vertically-integrated ophthalmic R&D organization serving the needs of pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies across the globe.



Optceutics Ltd brings together the PK-EyeTM, a dynamic ophthalmic pharmacokinetic model, and state of the art formulation chemistry.





The co-promotion agreement demonstrates the commitment by both organizations to providing a seamless engagement to ophthalmic companies looking for support across the entire R&D lifecycle.

Optceutics will join Oculos at booth #1455 at the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, April 28 – May 2, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Optceutics uses PK-Eye™, a dynamic ophthalmic pharmacokinetic model, to speed and enhance development of intravitreal injection and implant based biologic and pharmaceutical products. The PK-Eye™ can be used to identify the right formulation technology, optimize the selection of dose and dose frequency, compare activity and duration to known products, reduce program risk before moving into costly animal and human studies, speed development of biosimilar products and generate unique data to support additional patent coverage.

Oculos' fully integrated ophthalmic R&D organization provides services in the following areas for ophthalmic pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies across the globe: regulatory strategy / submission, formulation development, analytical chemistry, microbiology, CMC and clinical research.

Chris Redhead, CEO of Optceutics commented, "Oculos has a well-deserved reputation as a leading provider of ophthalmic drug R&D. We believe access to its expanding repertoire of preclinical, clinical and regulatory expertise will have huge benefits for our clients moving their new drugs and formulations towards the market."

Ben Burton, President and CEO of Oculos, stated, "We are excited about expanding our relationship with Optceutics, and the opportunity it brings to serve even more clients across the ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device continuum. We know Chris and the team well and are impressed with their scientific acumen and client-centered approach. We look forward to bringing this extension of services to our clients."

About Oculos

Oculos is a vertically-integrated ophthalmic R&D organization serving the needs of pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies across the globe. Operating out of Rush, NY and Tampa, FL, Oculos offers a broad array of services for ophthalmic companies - regulatory strategy / submission, formulation development, analytical chemistry, microbiology, CMC, clinical research – from Concept to Commercialization. More information on the Company's services and capabilities is available on the Company's website at www.oculoscr.com . Oculos is an iuvo BioScience company.

About Optceutics

Optceutics Ltd brings together the PK-EyeTM, a dynamic ophthalmic pharmacokinetic model, and state of the art formulation chemistry. The Company uses this unique combination to: optimize and develop formulation; select dose and dose frequency; reduce program risk prior to animal and human studies; speed development of biosimilar products; generate new data to support additional patent protection and regulatory approval. Based in London, Optceutics works with ophthalmic drug companies worldwide on a fee-for-service and collaborative basis. Visit www.optceutics.com for more information.

