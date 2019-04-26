LM Industries Announces the Addition of Tom Vice to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Industries Inc., a technology-enabled manufacturer focused on mobility products headquartered in San Francisco, today announced the appointment Tom Vice to its board of directors. Vice is the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Aerion Corporation and brings decades of experience to LM Industries' board that ranges from business strategy to aerospace engineering.



Tom Vice is the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Aerion Corporation and newest member of LM Industries' Board of Directors.





LM Industries is the world's first digital vehicle manufacturer, and has created mobility solutions such as the Rally Fighter and Olli, the autonomous, electric shuttle, which is currently deployed on roads around the world via Local Motors' Olli Fleet Challenges. The company creates innovative vehicles with customers such as Allianz Group, Airbus, and the United States Marine Corps by using a modern manufacturing ecosystem that produces vehicles at unprecedented speed. With extensive knowledge across business, engineering, and manufacturing landscapes, Vice joins the board to provide deep expertise on producing low-volume, high-technology products, after pushing aerospace systems to a new level of technological advancement.

"LM Industries is redefining mobility and what it means to produce agilely," said LM Industries chief executive officer and co-founder, John B. Rogers, Jr. "Tom joins our board at a pivotal time for the company; his expertise in production and manufacturing will aid our efforts as we continue to develop vehicles and globally deploy Olli. Tom's current role and professional history will provide a holistic view on how we approach this imperative process."

"LM Industries is spearheading a new manufacturing era by using ground-breaking technology such as the world's largest 3D printer and local microfactories, which is contributing to a new dawn of mobility," said Tom Vice.

Vice has been leading Aerion Corporation since February 2018, a company developing key supersonic civil aircraft technologies. Previously, Vice worked for Northrop Grumman Corporation for 31 years, serving most recently as president of its Aerospace Systems, and prior to that, president of their Technical Services sector and first as an engineer on the B-2 stealth bomber. In addition to LM Industries, Vice has extensive involvement with boards that include the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and his alma mater, USC's Viterbi School of Engineering.

About LM Industries

LM Industries exists to shape the future for the better. We make technology forward products using the four pillars of our innovation ecosystem: co-creation, microfactories, direct digital manufacturing, lab partnerships. We begin every product with community-powered, human-centered design and by reinventing manufacturing with microfactories, we create big things on a smaller scale for the local communities that actually need them. Our process breaks down the barriers to sustainable product development – reducing waste, consuming less energy, and ensuring we use only the materials we need. We have the unrivaled capacity to make the improbable come to life. Based in San Francisco, LM Industries is the parent company of Local Motors and Launch Forth.

About Aerion

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2023. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to develop the AS2 and advance the supersonic market. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE AffinityTM engine, the first supersonic engine in more than 50 years.

