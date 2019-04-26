Lincoln Property Company Ranks on Three NMHC Top 50 Lists for 2019

DALLAS, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company has been named the second largest multifamily manager for the fifth consecutive year according to the National Multifamily Housing Council's 30th annual NMHC 50 . In 2019, Lincoln increased units under management to 191,669. Lincoln Property Company was additionally named the fifth largest multifamily developer with 4,626 units started in 2018 and the twelfth largest owner, with 58,375 units owned in 2019.



Scott Wilder, Lincoln Property Company's EVP of Residential Management, stated, "Lincoln's continued success is a combination of hard work from every level within the organization. With over 54 years of experience, we've developed a unique combination of knowledge, leadership, talent, and resources. We're honored for the continued recognition and looking forward to another great year."

Lincoln Property Company has also been recognized as a NMHC Mainstay, ranking on the NMHC 50 list for all 30 years since its debut in 1989. Lincoln is one of four companies to have earned this achievement.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

