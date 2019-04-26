Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 1Q 2019 Earnings Release and Upcoming Conference Appearances

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth") (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it intends to release financial results for the first quarter of 2019 after the market close on May 1, 2019. The Company also intends to participate in several upcoming industry conferences as highlighted below.



First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Mammoth plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the following day, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (844) 265-1561 or (216) 562-0385 for international callers, and use the passcode 9185999. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.mammothenergy.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.



Conference Appearances

Members of Mammoth's management team plan to appear at the following conferences.

May 14, 2019 - Tudor Pickering Holt 15th Annual Hotter than Hell Energy Conference – Houston, TX

May 16, 2019 – Houlihan Lokey 14th Annual Global Industrial Conference – New York, NY

May 30, 2019 – The 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference – New Orleans, LA

June 10, 2019 – Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Boston, MA



About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, contract land and directional drilling services and other services.

