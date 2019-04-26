Chiesi Named Signature Sponsor of the Triangle March for Babies Walk & 5K Run

CARY, N.C., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi is proud to return as the signature sponsor of the 2019 Triangle March for Babies Walk & 5K Run – the organization's most recognized event in communities nationwide.



"With the premature birth rate continuing to rise in North Carolina, and the United States as a whole, we feel it's important to continue to support the mission of the March of Dimes," said Jason Beyer, Sr. Director, Strategy & Corporate Development for Chiesi USA and Executive Leadership Team member for the 2019 Triangle March for Babies Walk & 5K Run. "By contributing to the March for Babies locally, we hope to assist March of Dimes in its continued exploration of novel approaches supporting healthy beginnings for families."

Triangle March for Babies Walk & 5K Run organizers are expecting approximately 4,000 participants to join the Triangle walk, which has a goal to raise $525,000 to fight prematurity and provide support to families in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, in Perimeter Park, located at 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville, N.C.

Chiesi participants will include family and company teams, in addition to community members, who want to raise funds to help babies in the Triangle. Chiesi employees continue to find new ways to encourage participation and donations every year, from ice cream socials to raffles, contributing more than $210,000 as a corporate team since 2015.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA Inc, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company is focused on delivering therapies and enhancing care for patients in the acute cardiovascular, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare disease communities.

Recognized as a benefit corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com .

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we stand up for every mom and every baby. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

