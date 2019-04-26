T5 Data Centers and QuadReal Launch $2.5 Billion Fully Integrated Platform to Develop, Acquire and Operate Data Centers

ATLANTA and VANCOUVER, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T5 Data Centers, an industry leader in building and operating secure and customizable computing environments, and QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate investment, operating and development company, have agreed to launch a platform to develop, acquire and operate data centers focused on meeting the complex requirements and escalating demands of enterprise and hyperscale users.



This highly scalable, fully integrated platform builds on T5's leadership position providing holistic data center solutions. The platform has been capitalized to support the development and acquisition of over $2.5 billion of state-of-the-art facilities positioned to support the needs of enterprise and hyperscale users.

"The data center market continues to experience very strong growth, driven by the accelerating digitalization of information," said Jameson Weber, Head of Special Situations for QuadReal. "This strategic investment puts us in a very unique position to participate in this growing market alongside a trusted company with a proven track record in data center development, construction, and management. T5 Data Centers is the logical partner to help us build a long-term business in tech-related real estate while ensuring our users receive the highest levels of service and security for their mission-critical data."

"Our alliance with QuadReal is a game-changer for current and future customers in the enterprise and hyperscale markets, allowing us to build the world's most advanced and customized data center facilities faster and at scale in strategic markets in North America and beyond," said Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers. "This is the first step in our next decade of strategic growth, market leadership, and best-in-class customer service."

For more than 10 years, T5 Data Centers has been designing and developing customizable wholesale data centers for hyperscale, enterprise and colocation customers with mission-critical applications. T5 has served leading companies in IT, finance, insurance, health care, and telecommunications in data centers located across the United States. The company has built a strong reputation for data center reliability, having been a serial recipient of the Uptime Institute's Continuous Uptime Award for uninterrupted service. T5 also maintains its own construction design team and facilities management subsidiary.

The new platform will continue to operate under the name of T5 Data Centers.

T5 was advised by Greenhill & Co. and Eversheds-Sutherland. QuadReal was advised by Paul Hastings.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a "Forever On" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America and Europe using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Construction Services (T5CS) provides construction services such as turnkey data hall construction, facility upgrades, equipment procurement, and project management and consulting to mission critical facilities throughout North America. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com.

About QuadReal

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company.

The company's $27.4 billion portfolio spans 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. QuadReal was established to manage the real estate program of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), one of Canada's largest asset managers with a $145.6 billion portfolio.

QuadReal aims to deliver prudent growth and strong investment returns, and to create and sustain environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

For more information, visit www.quadreal.com

