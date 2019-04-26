First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Welcomes Aradhna Oliphant to Board of Directors

INDIANA, Pa., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, the parent holding company of First Commonwealth Bank, today announced the election of Aradhna Oliphant to its board of directors.



Oliphant currently serves as President & CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh, the premier organization for leadership identification, development and recruitment for southwestern Pennsylvania; a role she has served in since 2004. Before that, she served as the Program Officer of the Forbes Fund, and as Executive Director of The Children's Festival Chorus of Pittsburgh.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Aradhna to the board of directors," First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Board Chairman David Dahlmann stated. "We have had several employees here at First Commonwealth grow professionally through the courses offered by Leadership Pittsburgh; and now the entire corporation will benefit directly by her willingness to join our board of directors."

Born and raised in India, Aradhna holds an MBA from Rutgers University and an MA in Psychology from Bhopal University. Her family resides in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.

