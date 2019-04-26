Orchard Therapeutics Strengthens Commercial Leadership Team with Appointment of Francis Pang as Vice President of Global Market Access

BOSTON and LONDON, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Francis Pang as vice president of global market access. Mr. Pang will be responsible for developing and executing on global pricing and market access strategies to ensure that Orchard's ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies, if approved, are reimbursed by healthcare systems worldwide. The position of vice president of global market access is a newly created position established to support the company's global expansion. Mr. Pang will report to Jason Meyenburg, chief commercial officer at Orchard.



"Francis brings deep expertise and innovative thinking in the area of market access and reimbursement within our industry and has been recognized by the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence in the UK for his work in the field of health technology assessment, serving as a representative on NICE's Highly Specialised Technologies Committee," said Mr. Meyenburg. "Given the significant value of our potential therapies, Francis adds an important perspective as we work to align the needs of payers, patients and other stakeholders, across the range of payment and reimbursement options we intend to offer. Francis will also play a key role in our contributions to help modernize payment systems to account for the potentially transformative nature of single-administration gene therapies."

Mr. Pang has more than 20 years of experience in pricing and reimbursement, market access and health economics. Most recently, Mr. Pang was global head of market access at Amicus Therapeutics, where he helped achieve broad reimbursement for an oral treatment for Fabry Disease in more than 20 markets worldwide. Prior to his role at Amicus, Mr. Pang served as vice president of market access for Biogen where he established and built the company's market access capability across Europe and Canada. His rare diseases experience began in 2009 when he joined Shire Human Genetic Therapies as senior director of market access and public affairs focused in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, responsible for the pricing and reimbursement of the lysosomal storage disease and hereditary angioedema orphan drug portfolio.

Prior to his work in the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Pang was the inaugural Pharmacoeconomics Research Fellow at the Centre for Health Economics, University of York and Monbusho Scholar at Kyoto University, Japan. Mr. Pang holds degrees in genetics and health economics, together with an MBA from INSEAD and certification in the management of biotech ventures from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), a research institute and university in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies.

Orchard's portfolio of autologous, ex vivo, hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies includes Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy and the first such treatment approved by the European Medicines Agency for severe combined immune deficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). Additional programs for neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and hemoglobinopathies are all based on lentiviral vector-based gene modification of autologous HSCs and include three advanced registrational studies for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), ADA-SCID and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), clinical programs for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), as well as an extensive preclinical pipeline. Strimvelis, as well as the programs in MLD, WAS and TDT were acquired by Orchard from GSK in April 2018 and originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (Milan, Italy) initiated in 2010.

Orchard currently has offices in the U.K. and the U.S., including London, San Francisco and Boston.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, planned commercialization readiness efforts in anticipation of future regulatory achievements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Orchard's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that any one or more of Orchard's product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risk of cessation or delay of any of Orchard's ongoing or planned clinical trials, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical studies or clinical trials will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or trials involving Orchard's product candidates, and the risk of delays in Orchard's ability to commercialize its product candidates, if approved. Orchard undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by Orchard, see the disclosure contained in Orchard's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.