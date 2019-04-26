NETA's New PowerTest Website Streamlines Preparation for the Premier Electrical Power Systems Event

PORTAGE, Mich., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With five days of educational and interactive sessions, an industry-leading trade show, and world-class programming, PowerTest features a host of opportunities for electrical industry thought leaders. The new PowerTest.org website makes it easier than ever to stay up to date and get the most out of PowerTest, the premier electrical power systems event.



"PowerTest information is important to attendees. The new website creates a more user-friendly, easy-to-use platform that streamlines the entire process. Now, PowerTest.org features a new layout, providing the opportunity to more effectively organize and highlight the content. This new site will provide more value to attendees, as well as to exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors," says Scott Blizard, NETA vice president.

These new features are designed so industry professionals can get even more out of the PowerTest technical agenda. PowerTest facilitates the exchange of ideas, helping to shape the future of the electrical power systems industry by involving electrical testing technicians, engineers, and managers from a cross-section of all industries reliant upon large power generation and distribution facilities.

SAVE THE DATE: PowerTest 2020 in Chicago

Join NETA and leading electrical power systems professionals at the next premier industry conference February 24-28, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Sponsorship, exhibitor, and speaker opportunities are available for those seeking leadership visibility at the event. Early bird registration opens September 1, 2019. Inquiries should be directed to Laura McDonald at 269-488-6382 or lmcdonald@netaworld.org .

ABOUT NETA

NETA , the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

