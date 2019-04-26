Civeo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON and CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Delivered first quarter revenues of $108.6 million



Reported first quarter net loss of $17.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million



Generated $6.3 million in operating cash flow during the quarter



Significantly improved year-over-year results from the U.S. segment



Expanded our Sitka Lodge in British Columbia to 754 rooms during the quarter with 1,100 total rooms expected to be on site by June 2019

"Despite recent macroeconomic headwinds and winter seasonality, we are pleased to deliver first quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in-line with our expectations. Our U.S. business generated significantly improved year-over-year results as our efforts to relocate well site assets into the Permian and Mid-Con regions over the past eighteen months produced materially improved utilization of those assets. Our Australia business also produced improved year-over-year revenues and Adjusted EBITDA as Bowen Basin activity increased with conducive metallurgical coal prices. Our first quarter Canadian Adjusted EBITDA was up year-over-year, primarily due to proceeds from an insurance claim, a full quarter of contribution from the Noralta acquisition and the impact of British Columbia LNG activity, partially offset by lower activity in our core oil sands lodges. We will continue to remain vigilant in adapting to dynamic market conditions in a way that maximizes the value of our company for our shareholders," stated Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dodson added, "We expect a sequentially improved second quarter as increased turnaround and maintenance activity in Canada and Australia start up for the year coupled with growing contributions from LNG-related work at our Sitka Lodge in British Columbia. Looking forward, we seek to continue delivering on our strategic priorities: generating free cash flow, managing our balance sheet, investing in attractive growth opportunities in key end markets and continuing our best-in-class service offerings to customers."

First Quarter 2019 Results

In the first quarter of 2019, Civeo generated revenues of $108.6 million and reported a net loss of $17.5 million, or $0.11 per share. During the first quarter of 2019, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $6.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million.

The first quarter of 2019 was in-line with the Company's expectations as a result of solid operational execution in the U.S. and Australia.

By comparison, in the first quarter of 2018, Civeo generated revenues of $101.5 million and reported a net loss of $55.5 million, or $0.42 per share. The net loss included a pre-tax $28.7 million impairment charge and $1.0 million in costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta. During the first quarter of 2018, Civeo generated operating cash flow of $2.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million.

(EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta. Please see the reconciliations to GAAP measures at the end of this news release.)

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the first quarter of 2019 to the results for the first quarter of 2018. The Adjusted EBITDA amounts discussed below exclude the fixed asset impairment and Noralta-related expenses in the first quarter of 2018 noted above.)

Canada

During the first quarter of 2019, the Canadian segment generated revenues of $66.8 million, operating loss of $11.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million, compared to revenues of $63.4 million, operating loss of $40.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2019 results reflect the impact of a weakened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues by $3.4 million. Included in first quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA for the Canadian segment is $1.5 million of other income for proceeds from an insurance claim related to the closure of a lodge in 2018 for maintenance-related operational issues.

The Canadian segment saw softening room demand from major customers in the core oil sands lodges related to extended holiday downtime and the continued impact of provincially imposed oil production curtailments. These headwinds were partially offset by the inclusion of the Noralta assets, improving contribution of LNG-related occupancy in British Columbia and a recently announced food service contract.

Australia

During the first quarter of 2019, the Australian segment generated revenues of $28.4 million, operating loss of $0.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million, compared to revenues of $27.9 million, operating loss of $3.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The first quarter of 2019 results reflect the impact of a weakened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues by $2.9 million. On a constant currency basis, the Australian segment experienced a 2% period-over-period increase in revenues driven by strong occupancy with billed rooms up 12% year-over-year primarily due to continued improvement in metallurgical coal activity across our Bowen Basin villages.

U.S.

The U.S. segment generated revenues of $13.4 million, operating loss of $1.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to revenues of $10.2 million, operating loss of $3.3 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year revenue improvement was primarily driven by increased drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin and Mid-Con regions. The significant year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA improvement in the first quarter of 2019 is also due to lower year-over-year relocation expenses for the well site business, which was spent most of 2018 moving well site assets out of legacy northern markets into the Permian and Mid-Con regions.

Income Taxes

Civeo recognized an income tax benefit of $4.5 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 20.8%, in the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2018, Civeo recognized an income tax benefit of $0.7 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 1%.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2019, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $66.0 million, consisting of $58.0 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $8.0 million of cash on hand.

Civeo's total debt outstanding on March 31, 2019 was $383.5 million, a $4.3 million increase since December 31, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from a negative foreign currency translation impact of $7.5 million, partially offset by debt repayments of $3.2 million made during the quarter.

During the first quarter of 2019, Civeo invested $9.7 million in capital expenditures, up from $2.7 million during first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to the expansion of its Sitka lodge in Canada to support LNG Canada related contracts, as well as selected room reactivations in Australia in anticipation of increased customer demand in the second half of 2019 going into 2020.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2019, Civeo expects revenues of $113.0 million to $118.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million to $23.5 million. For the full year of 2019, Civeo expects revenues of $475.0 million to $485.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $95.0 million to $101.0 million.

Conference Call

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 33 lodges and villages in operation in Canada and Australia, with an aggregate of approximately 33,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this news release include the statements regarding Civeo's future plans, priorities, contracted revenues and borrowing needs; growth opportunities and ability to adapt to market conditions; expectations about activity, market demand and commodity price environment in 2019; expected benefits of the agreement with LNG Canada and LNG-related activity and second quarter and full year 2019 guidance. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from Australia, and fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the Noralta acquisition, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, and other factors discussed in the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Civeo's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports the Company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 108,550 $ 101,504 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales and services 79,630 77,701 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,096 16,514 Depreciation and amortization expense 30,782 30,764 Impairment expense — 28,661 Other operating expense (income) (65 ) 379 126,443 154,019 Operating loss (17,893 ) (52,515 ) Interest expense (6,635 ) (5,822 ) Interest income 27 58 Other income 2,978 2,259 Loss before income taxes (21,523 ) (56,020 ) Income tax benefit 4,484 685 Net loss (17,039 ) (55,335 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 122 Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation (17,039 ) (55,457 ) Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares 459 — Net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders $ (17,498 ) $ (55,457 ) Net loss per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.42 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 165,330 131,631 Diluted 165,330 131,631





CIVEO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,992 $ 12,372 Accounts receivable, net 73,513 70,223 Inventories 4,276 4,313 Assets held for sale 8,058 10,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,267 10,592 Total current assets 103,106 107,797 Property, plant and equipment, net 650,919 658,905 Goodwill, net 119,158 114,207 Other intangible assets, net 111,542 119,409 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,225 — Other noncurrent assets 1,048 1,359 Total assets $ 1,007,998 $ 1,001,677 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,053 $ 28,334 Accrued liabilities 13,371 15,956 Income taxes 572 310 Current portion of long-term debt 34,068 33,329 Deferred revenue 3,598 3,035 Other current liabilities 9,407 5,719 Total current liabilities 91,069 86,683 Long-term debt 346,841 342,908 Deferred income taxes 13,838 18,442 Operating lease liabilities 18,529 — Other noncurrent liabilities 16,404 18,220 Total liabilities 486,681 466,253 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares 56,739 56,280 Common shares — — Additional paid-in capital 1,564,667 1,562,133 Accumulated deficit (728,748 ) (710,551 ) Treasury stock (5,471 ) (1,189 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (365,870 ) (371,249 ) Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity 521,317 535,424 Noncontrolling interest — — Total shareholders' equity 521,317 535,424 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,998 $ 1,001,677





CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (17,039 ) $ (55,335 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,782 30,764 Impairment charges — 28,661 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (4,745 ) 2 Non-cash compensation charge 2,534 2,200 Gain on disposals of assets (1,452 ) (2,147 ) Provision for loss on receivables, net of recoveries (32 ) (35 ) Other, net (410 ) 2,047 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,377 ) 4,837 Inventories 87 2,190 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,417 ) (10,352 ) Taxes payable 262 (1,358 ) Other current assets and liabilities, net 148 1,364 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 6,341 2,838 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,679 ) (2,696 ) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (23,771 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 4,457 2,718 Other, net 1,518 110 Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,704 ) (23,639 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Term loan repayments (8,608 ) (4,079 ) Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net 5,396 35,641 Taxes paid on vested shares (4,282 ) (594 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (7,494 ) 30,968 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 477 (837 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,380 ) 9,330 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,372 32,647 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,992 $ 41,977





CIVEO CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Revenues Canada $ 66,770 $ 63,390 Australia 28,421 27,875 United States 13,359 10,239 Total revenues $ 108,550 $ 101,504 EBITDA (1) Canada $ 10,173 $ (20,026 ) Australia 9,853 9,107 United States 2,796 (738 ) Corporate and eliminations (6,955 ) (7,957 ) Total EBITDA $ 15,867 $ (19,614 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) Canada $ 10,173 $ 8,903 Australia 9,853 9,107 United States 2,796 (738 ) Corporate and eliminations (6,955 ) (7,259 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 15,867 $ 10,013 Operating income (loss) Canada $ (11,595 ) $ (40,303 ) Australia (385 ) (3,166 ) United States (961 ) (3,264 ) Corporate and eliminations (4,952 ) (5,782 ) Total operating loss $ (17,893 ) $ (52,515 ) (1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.





CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 EBITDA (1) $ 15,867 $ (19,614 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 15,867 $ 10,013 Free Cash Flow (2) $ 1,119 $ 2,860

(1) The term EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing the Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation $ (17,039 ) $ (55,457 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (4,484 ) (685 ) Depreciation and amortization 30,782 30,764 Interest income (27 ) (58 ) Interest expense 6,635 5,822 EBITDA $ 15,867 $ (19,614 ) Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment expense (a) — 28,661 Noralta transaction costs (b) — 966 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,867 $ 10,013

(a) Relates to the first quarter 2018 impairment of assets in Canada. We recorded a pre-tax loss of $28.7 million ($20.9 million after-tax, or $0.13 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. (b) Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta. During the first quarter 2018, the $1.0 million of costs ($0.9 million after-tax, or $0.01, per diluted share), which are primarily corporate in nature, are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations.



(2) The term Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business. It is also used as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its Free Cash Flow plan.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 6,341 $ 2,838 Capital expenditures, including capitalized interest (9,679 ) (2,696 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 4,457 2,718 Free Cash Flow $ 1,119 $ 2,860





CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2019 Year Ending December

31, 2019 EBITDA Range (1) $ 21.0 $ 23.5 $ 95.0 $ 101.0

(1) (1) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in millions) (unaudited):

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2019 Year Ending December

31, 2019 (estimated) (estimated) Net loss $ (16.0 ) $ (14.5 ) $ (53.0 ) $ (50.0 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (3.0 ) (2.0 ) (12.0 ) (9.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 33.5 33.5 135.0 135.0 Interest expense 6.5 6.5 25.0 25.0 EBITDA $ 21.0 $ 23.5 $ 95.0 $ 101.0





CIVEO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment Revenues Accommodation revenue (1) $ 57,652 $ 50,647 Mobile facility rental revenue (2) 781 7,794 Food and other services revenue (3) 8,337 3,739 Manufacturing revenue (4) — 1,210 Total Canadian revenues $ 66,770 $ 63,390 Costs Accommodation cost $ 42,217 $ 37,038 Mobile facility rental cost 649 7,404 Food and other services cost 8,236 3,218 Manufacturing cost 189 1,239 Indirect other cost 3,356 2,997 Total Canadian cost of sales and services $ 54,647 $ 51,896 Average daily rates (5) $ 92 $ 88 Billed rooms (6) 625,992 572,888 Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.752 $ 0.791 Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment Accommodation revenue (1) $ 28,421 $ 27,698 Food and other services revenue (3) — 177 Total Australian revenues $ 28,421 $ 27,875 Costs Accommodation cost $ 14,397 $ 14,506 Food and other services cost — 163 Indirect other cost 602 664 Total Australian cost of sales and services $ 14,999 $ 15,333 Average daily rates (5) $ 74 $ 81 Billed rooms (6) 382,581 341,579 Australian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.712 $ 0.786

(1) Includes revenues related to lodge and village rooms and hospitality services for owned rooms for the periods presented.

(2) Includes revenues related to mobile camps for the periods presented.

(3) Includes revenues related to food service, laundry and water and wastewater treatment services for the periods presented.

(4) Includes revenues related to modular construction and offshore manufacturing services for the periods presented.

(5) Average daily rate is based on billed rooms and accommodation revenue.

(6) Billed rooms represents total billed days for the periods presented.





