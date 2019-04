Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the First Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP ("Sprague") (NYSE:SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit ($2.67 per unit on an annualized basis) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter distribution is equal to the distribution for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, and reflects a 2% increase over the quarterly distribution of $0.6525 per unit for the first quarter of 2018.



The announced distribution will be paid on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2019.

Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

Sprague will release its first quarter, unaudited 2019 financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and will host a conference call that day at 1 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. Those interested in hearing the discussion can access the call by dialing (866) 516-2130, and using participation code 3674055. International callers may join by dialing (678) 509-7612. The conference call may also be accessed by a webcast available in the "Investor Relations-Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on our website for one year. Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will be available at the time of the call on the "Investor Relations – Featured Documents" section of Sprague's website https://investors.spragueenergy.com.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Susan Kelly Trahan

+1 800.225.1560

investorrelations@spragueenergy.com