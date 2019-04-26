Annual Report 2018 Active Biotech AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

Active Biotech's Annual Report 2018 is now available for download at www.activebiotech.com.





The Annual Report will only be digitally distributed. The English version will be available within short.

Lund, April 26, 2019

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

CEO

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties in development for neurodegenerative diseases. ANYARA (naptumumab), an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

