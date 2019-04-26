Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against First Choice, Nutanix, AT&T, and Care.com and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., AT&T Inc., and Care.com, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS)

Class Period: April 1, 2014 - November 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants were engaged in an undisclosed pump and dump scheme that manipulated and artificially inflated the price of First Choice common stock, and failed to disclose their involvement, rendering certain of their public statements materially misleading. On November 15, 2018, after a federal criminal indictment and an SEC enforcement action were announced against Romandetti and his co-conspirators, First Choice common stock fell nearly 65%, closing at $0.35 per share.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that beginning on March 2, 2018, Nutanix and its senior executives made repeated statements that Nutanix was investing heavily in growth while maintaining high profit margins. On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. Management acknowledged that "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" were the reasons for the weak guidance.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Class Period: October 22, 2016 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading. The complaint further alleges that the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T's Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber "Net Additions."

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Class Period: March 27, 2015 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

