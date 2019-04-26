STMicroelectronics Holds STM32 Summit 2019 in Shenzhen, China

Themed "Driving A Smarter World," STM32 Summit 2019 focuses on AI & Computing, Industry & Security, and Cloud & Connectivity

With 45 partners, ST will showcase more than 180 demos and 40 curated sub-tracks and technical workshops during the 2-day event

Targeting 2,500 on-site visitors and audience of more than 30,000 mainly Chinese through live streaming

Shenzhen, China, April 26, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will host the STM32* Summit 2019 at Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai, Shenzhen, China, on April 26-27.

Into its 4th year, the STM32 Summit has become a highly anticipated annual large-scale technology showcase revealing the latest IoT and embedded innovations for thousands of developers. The STM32 Summit 2019 concentrates on 3 major topics: AI & Computing, Industry & Security, and Cloud & Connectivity.

AI & Computing

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is shaping the Chinese market at a break-neck pace. ST already has the solutions to build the next generation of smart devices with the hardware necessary to gather more information, as well as the software libraries to process that data, and the microcontrollers to interpret, analyze, and run AI applications.

ST's AI Developers Lab will demonstrate how ST is making Neural Networks run simple, fast, and optimized on its industry-leading STM32 microcontrollers (MCU). Visitors can also explore how a Human Machine Interaction demo uses a touchscreen for AI-enabled hand-writing character recognition.

The adoption by partners is the greatest testament to the power and ease of use of ST technologies. One of the main demos at the STM32 Summit from a third party will be Orphe Track, the first shoe log platform from Japan's No New Folk Studio. Resting on the Orphe Core, a sensor module that uses ST components, the shoe can track the user's movements with extreme precision and efficiency. The AI inside the Core learns from data generated from the user's walking and running form to give suggestions on how they can improve their efficiency. It also can record users' daily patterns and health condition and link up with various fitness and insurance services.

ST will also demonstrate AI features on its recently announced STM32MP1 microprocessor through connected-home and motor-control demos, a bone-conductive microphone demo, as well as a range of STM32 MCU devices with embedded AI that deliver high-performance processing, low power consumption, high-quality user-interface design and other demos.

Industry & Security

Simulating a Smart Factory environment, ST will demonstrate a range of solutions for industrial applications, including motor control, predictive maintenance, robust and accurate industrial sensing, as well as secure solutions for IoT nodes to meet and anticipate the requirements for security and communications across industrial, automotive, and personal, and Internet-of-Things applications.

Powerful motor control constitutes an important element of factory automation and ST's innovations in this field lay the base for efficient predictive maintenance. At STM32 Summit 2019, a demo will show how ST sensors can anticipate failures in a motor and help prevent sudden downtimes as well as significant repair costs by assisting a company in scheduling and performing maintenance operations before an incident takes place.

Security is another key aspect for next-generation industrial applications. At the Summit, ST will show its STM32L5 MCU with a Cortex®-M33 built on Arm®'s TrustZone®, a mechanism that isolates information, safeguards the system's firmware and the secure boot, among others, while using hardware acceleration to maintain the same level of performance. ST will also showcase its STSAFE feature-rich Secure-Element devices that facilitate the implementation of secure nodes, gateways, and cloud solutions.

With an extensive portfolio and leadership in MCUs, sensors, power, and communications and secure-semiconductor technologies, ST will demonstrate how customers can keep their products running, communicating, and operating safely and reliably.

Cloud & Connectivity

Working closely with its partners, ST is committed to delivering comprehensive Cloud & Connectivity solutions to answer China's technology challenges.

In hardware, ST will demonstrate a Bluetooth mesh application running on the STM32WB wireless SoC. Another highlight is a 6LoWPAN pack, which can create a network and send data to the Internet in just a few steps. ST will also be showing its BlueTile (STEVAL-BCN002V1B) and STEVAL-FKI001V1 development boards that use Bluetooth and sub-GHz networks to connect applications to the Cloud.

At the Summit, ST will also demonstrate software solutions in collaboration with Chinese heavyweights that enable developers to quickly connect to local cloud infrastructures, including the I-CUBE-ALIYUN (Alibaba Cloud), I-CUBE-BAIDU (Baidu Cloud), and I-CUBE-GIZWITS (Gizwits). These all benefit from ST's proven IoT Discovery kit (B-L475E-IOT01A).

Additionally, ST is partnering with local telecommunication companies to make cloud computing more accessible through existing infrastructures. All three major Chinese telcos (China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom) will be present at the STM32 Summit to further strengthen the event's impact.

The Summit will also highlight ST's successful collaboration with start-ups and smaller companies, including showing some fascinating projects, like a smart toothbrush that uses ST's BlueNRG-2 SoC and MEMS or a connected shelf that tracks inventories.

Other Event Highlights

In addition to live demonstrations, other highlights of the STM32 Summit 2019 include:

Keynote : ST's management will share the Company vision on the fast-paced semiconductor industry with its many exciting and emerging application areas.

: ST's management will share the Company vision on the fast-paced semiconductor industry with its many exciting and emerging application areas. Technical presentations: More than 40 curated sub-tracks and tailored technical workshops by ST and its strategic partners.

More than 40 curated sub-tracks and tailored technical workshops by ST and its strategic partners. STM32 Fans Carnival : STM32 AI embedded dancing shoes (Orphe Track) experiential zone, onsite tech sharing, and fun games with attractive prizes to be won.

: STM32 AI embedded dancing shoes (Orphe Track) experiential zone, onsite tech sharing, and fun games with attractive prizes to be won. Free NUCLEO boards: Complimentary NUCLEO boards will be given out on Day 2.

