Motif Bio plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc ("Motif Bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MTFB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, today announced that its notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) have been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available for download from the Company's website at www.motifbio.com.



This follows the announcement made by the Company on 15 April 2019 via RNS of the publication of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the filing of its U.S. Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's AGM is to be held at 1 PM BST on 22 May 2019 at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP at 160 Aldersgate Street London EC1A 4HT, United Kingdom. The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form for General Meeting will be available later today on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.motifbio.com.

Note to Editors



Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA. The Company's lead product candidate is iclaprim. Motif Bio is seeking approval of iclaprim from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). More than 3.6 million patients with ABSSSI are hospitalised annually in the U.S. It is estimated that up to 26% of hospitalized ABSSSI patients have renal impairment.

The Company also has plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication. A Phase 2 trial in patients with HABP has been successfully completed and a Phase 3 trial is being planned. Additionally, iclaprim has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and is in preclinical development for this indication.

Iclaprim has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status for the ABSSSI indication. If approved for the ABSSSI indication as a New Chemical Entity, iclaprim will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of market exclusivity is anticipated. Motif is also building a patent estate to provide additional protection for iclaprim and has two U.S. method of use patents issued that will expire in 2037.