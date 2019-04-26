SuperSonic Imagine will present its new Aixplorer MACH 30 at the 62nd Society for Pediatric Radiology Annual Meeting

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in ultrasound medical imaging (diagnostic ultrasound), will introduce its new solutions for Pediatric imaging on Aixplorer MACH® 30 ultrasound platform at the SPR's Annual Meeting that will take place from April 30th to May 4th at Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, California.

SPR's Annual Meeting is the largest meeting of pediatric imaging experts brought together at this annual meeting. The meeting offers a unique occasion for meaningful interaction between Pediatric Radiologists and commercial companies that provide products and services.

Physicians need ultrasound technology that is fast, easy to use and will help them image a wide range of patients from newborn to young adults with speed and confidence.

"The SPR's Annual Meeting is an opportunity for the physicians to learn and experience the latest technologies. We are very pleased to be able to present the Aixplorer MACH 30 to the Pediatric community. I am sure they will appreciate the exceptional image quality and the performance of the innovative diagnostic imaging modes that are very well adapted for a broad range of patients. In addition to the innovative imaging modes, clinicians will discover the revolutionary SonicPad that is ideal for fast and efficient exams essential for pediatric exams," points out Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

Aixplorer MACH 30, the new standard for pediatric ultrasound imaging

Conventional pediatric ultrasound exams can be challenging to perform due to small structures, access, patient movement and the broad age range of patients covered, from new born to young adults.

Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform overcomes these difficulties with the new UltraFast™ imaging platform which is the next generation of technology which optimises all imaging modes – ShearWave™ PLUS, Contrast imaging, UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S – Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and TriVu. Diagnostic performance is improved with exceptional image quality on all conventional imaging modes. SonicPure optimizes signal to noise ratio and is the next generation platform pushing image quality to the next level with pediatric specific presets.

ShearWave Elastography (SWE PLUS) the next generation of Elastography is available on all transducers across all clinical applications. ShearWave PLUS can be used in a variety of pediatric clinical applications including measuring liver tissue stiffness in real time. Its acquisition speed, size of the elastography acquisition area and examination depth make SWE PLUS the perfect tool to image liver stiffness throughout the care cycle.

The SonicPad™ touchpad, an unprecedented concept in ultrasound imaging, is designed to streamline the user's experience and increase patient throughput. The SonicPad improves the workflow by reducing user movements by 77%, thus reducing examination time by more than 30%.

The enhanced performance, functional design, and streamlined user experience of Aixplorer MACH 30 make this the next generation of imaging.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

