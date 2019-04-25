Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).



On September 21, 2017 a complaint was filed alleging that between November 3, 2016 and September 11, 2017, defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation was denied due in part to material errors and omissions; (2) the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's rejection of Health Insurance Innovations' application for a third-party insurance administrators license could result in its losing licenses in the other states; (3) said rejection was substantially harming the company's ability to conduct its core business; and (4) as a result, Health Insurance Innovations' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

