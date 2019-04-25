MEDIA ALERT: 2019 CEO Outlook Presented by ESD Alliance May 23

MILPITAS, Calif., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner



WHAT: Presents the 2019 CEO Outlook with Ed Sperling, editor in chief of Semiconductor Engineering , serving as moderator. Panelists are John Chong, vice president of product and business development for Kionix , Jack Harding, president and CEO of eSilicon , John Kibarian, PDF Solutions ' president and CEO, and Wally Rhines, CEO emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens Business .

WHEN: Thursday, May 23, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. with networking, dinner and drinks starting at 6 p.m. The panel discussion begins at 7 p.m.

WHERE: SEMI, 673 S. Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas, Calif.

The panel's composition is in recognition of the ESD Alliance's move into SEMI where the focus is on the entire electronic product design and manufacturing chain. Two member companies are from the ESD Alliance, while two, eSilicon and Kionix, a division of Rohm, have experience in other segments of the supply chain. Kionix is the third largest supplier of MEMs devices to the electronics industry. eSilicon is a fabless semiconductor design company and a leader in FinFET ASIC design and 2.5D packaging integration.

Anyone who is part of the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem is welcome to attend free of charge, though advance registration is required.

ESD Alliance's ES Design West

ES Design West July 9-11 co-located with SEMICON West 2019 at San Francisco's Moscone Center South Hall will offer exhibits and presentations on commercial achievements of the electronic system design ecosystem and forward-looking, system-centric design approaches. Hosted by the ESD Alliance, it will showcase the design ecosystem's innovation and commercial successes from IP, electronic design automation (EDA) and embedded software to design services, design infrastructure and the cloud. Program details and an exhibitor prospectus can be found at the ES Design West website . Follow ES Design West on Twitter: #ESDesignWest and @ESDAlliance.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.esd-alliance.org to learn more.

