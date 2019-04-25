LGI Homes Announces Opening of New Section at Popular Fort Myers Community

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) announces a one-day-only sales event on April 27th to celebrate the release of new inventory at Mirror Lakes, a highly-sought after community in Fort Myers. Conveniently located near FL-82 and I-75, Mirror Lakes provides easy access to downtown, allowing residents to enjoy peaceful, relaxed living in this convenient and family-friendly setting.



The Marathon floor plan offers homeowners 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a private den.





Within Mirror Lakes, LGI Homes is constructing eight uniquely designed floor plans ranging in size from 1,016 sq. ft. to over 2,200 sq. ft., with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Functional layouts, spacious family rooms and private master retreats are a few of the desirable characteristics included in each new home. Additionally, every home at Mirror Lakes highlights an extensive assortment of included upgrades such as fully loaded chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, spacious granite countertops, a stainless-steel undermount kitchen sink, gorgeous birch cabinetry with crown molding, designer light fixtures, attached garages and lush front yard landscaping.

Mirror Lakes homeowners enjoy close proximity to Florida's world-class beaches in addition to an assortment of local parks and conservation areas. Veterans Park is located to the east of the community and offers a wide range of activities such as sport courts, multiple playgrounds, a dog park and an indoor recreation center. Explore Wild Turkey Strand which features hiking paths, incredible bird watching opportunities and a charming picnic area.

"We are excited to offer buyers in the Fort Myers market unprecedented savings on affordable, new homes in a premier neighborhood during the sales event," said LGI Homes Division President Brian Batten. "At Mirror Lakes, buyers can choose their floor plan and enjoy the community's convenience to local recreational facilities in their free time."

New homes at Mirror Lakes are available for quick move-in starting in the high-$100s. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 691-7500 ext 339 to reserve an appointment for the one-day-only sales event on April 27th.

