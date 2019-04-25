Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. ("Buckeye") (NYSE:BPL) is scheduled to release its 2019 first quarter earnings on May 10, 2019. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call on the 2019 first quarter financial results.

When: May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: On the internet at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u6g2ffa9 or by dialing

877-870-9226 and entering the access code 2636028. Replays: Will be available through June 9, 2019 on the internet at

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u6g2ffa9 or by dialing 800-585-8367 and

entering the access code 2636028.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.



Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye's global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye's global network of marine terminals enables it to facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world's most important bulk storage and blending hubs. Buckeye's flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye's Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com .

