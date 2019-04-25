People's Utah Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net interest margin widened 7 bps to 5.29% year-over-year

Earnings per diluted share increased 14.6% to $0.55 year-over-year

Return on average assets improved 14.7% to 1.95% year-over-year

Return on average equity of 14.38% for the first quarter of 2019 even as average equity to average assets grew to 13.55%

YTD average total deposits grew $95.2 million, or 5.4%, to $1.87 billion year-over-year

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People's Utah Bancorp (the "Company" or "PUB") (NASDAQ:PUB) reported net income of $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared with $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.55 for the first quarter of 2019 compared with $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.48 for the first quarter of 2018.

Return on average assets was 1.95% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with 1.94% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 1.70% for the first quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 14.38% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with 14.84% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 13.96% for the first quarter of 2018.

The Board of Directors declared an increase in the quarterly dividend payment to $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 6, 2019. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the first quarter of 2019 was 21.8%. This continues the over 50-year trend of paying dividends by the Company.

"People's Utah Bancorp achieved another strong quarter with a return on average equity of over 14% as we continue to position, strengthen, and fortify our balance sheet," said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have increased our average equity to average assets ratio from 12.2% a year ago to 13.6% at the end of the first quarter, while also increasing our allowance for loan losses from 1.2% a year ago to 1.6% over the same period."

Mr. Williams continued, "Our net interest margin expanded by 7 basis points to 5.29% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with a year ago, despite experiencing greater deposit pricing pressures and strong competitive demand for deposits. Our total deposits grew $95.2 million, or 5.4%, as our commercial treasury management team has focused on raising commercial deposits both from existing commercial clients as well as the acquisition of new client relationships. Seasonal slowdowns, coupled with our increased selectivity and concentration management, has temporarily slowed loan growth; however, we believe this focus will ensure greater strength and safety. We anticipate that our annualized loan growth will be in the mid-single digits for 2019 as we continue to staff up our C&I business. The economic outlook for the Utah market continues to be strong relative to the U.S. economy overall, which provides us further opportunities to grow our organization. We continue to actively evaluate potential acquisition opportunities throughout the Intermountain West."

Net Interest Income and Margin

For the first quarter of 2019, net interest income grew 3.7%, or $1.0 million, to $26.9 million compared with $26.0 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase is primarily the result of average interest earning assets growing 2.3%, or $46.1 million, and yields on interest earning assets increasing 21 basis points to 5.73% for the same comparable periods. Higher yields on interest earning assets were primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 24 basis points to 6.53% for the same comparable periods, offset by the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets declining to 81.2% for the first quarter of 2019 compared with 82.4% for the first quarter of 2018.

For the first quarter of 2019, total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 24 basis points to 0.73% compared with the same period a year ago, and is the result of the cost of interest bearing deposits increasing 34 basis points to 0.72% for the same comparable periods, while short-term borrowing declined $90.7 million, or 90.2%, to $9.8 million with the borrowing rate increasing 90 basis points to 2.63% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and amortization of certificate of deposits premium, added 11 basis points to the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the first quarter of 2019, provision for loan losses was $1.6 million compared with $2.1 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease in provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 is due primarily to a decline in loans held for investment from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019 compared with an increase in loans held for investment for the same comparable periods a year ago. For the first quarter of 2019, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $0.9 million compared with net recoveries of $0.4 million for the same period a year ago.

Noninterest Income

For the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $3.3 million compared with $3.7 million the same period a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.2 million decline in mortgage banking income resulting from lower loan originations for the same comparable periods, and a $0.1 million decline in card processing fees due primarily to conversion related costs.

Noninterest Expense

For the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $14.9 million compared with $16.1 million for the same period a year earlier and is primarily the result of $0.5 million in lower salaries and employee benefits, $0.3 million in lower acquisition related costs incurred in 2018, $0.3 million in lower marketing and advertising, and $0.2 million in lower FDIC premiums. For the first quarter of 2019, the Company's efficiency ratio was 49.32% compared with 54.1% for the same period a year ago.

"Our lower marketing and advertising costs are directly the result of us deciding to simplify our branding strategy to a single, unified name for our Bank, a new logo, and a more contemporary look. We expect to roll out our new single brand strategy around the end of the year and anticipate higher marketing and advertising costs over the next couple of quarters," said Mr. Williams.

Income Tax Provision

For the first quarter of 2019, income tax expense was $3.3 million compared with $2.6 million for the same period a year earlier. For the first quarter of 2019, the effective tax rate was 23.8% compared with 22.1% for the same period a year ago.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans held for investment decreased $2.0 million, or 0.1%, to $1.68 billion at March 31, 2019 compared with $1.68 billion at December 31, 2018, and decreased $10.6 million, or 0.6% compared with $1.69 billion at March 31, 2018. The decline is primarily the result of declines in our acquisition, development, and construction loan portfolio from lower construction loan volumes in the first quarter of 2019.

Average loans grew $12.3 million, or 0.7%, to $1.67 billion for the year ended March 31, 2019 compared with $1.66 billion for the year ended March 31, 2018.

Non-performing loans increased to $4.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $4.5 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.28% at March 31, 2019 compared with 0.27% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets increased to $4.7 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $4.5 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets remained flat at 0.21% for March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses increased $5.2 million, or 25.0% to $25.9 million at March 31, 2019 compared with the same period a year ago. The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.55% at March 31, 2019 compared with 1.23% at March 31, 2018. In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from the Utah branches of Banner Bank and Town & Country Bank were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net discount to the loans' contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for loan and lease losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date.

The discount recorded on the acquired loans is not reflected in the allowance for loan losses or related allowance coverage ratios. Remaining discounts on acquired loans was $8.3 million at March 31, 2019.

Deposits and Liabilities

Total deposits increased $74.3 million, or 4.0%, to $1.95 billion at March 31, 2019 compared with $1.88 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits was primarily the result of organic commercial deposit growth. Non-interest bearing deposits were 33.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2019 compared with 34.2% as of December 31, 2018.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased by $11.2 million to $301 million at March 31, 2019 compared with $290 million at December 31, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from net income earned during the intervening periods, net of cash dividends paid to shareholders.

About People's Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp is the holding company for People's Intermountain Bank. People's Intermountain Bank is a full-service community bank providing loans, deposit, and cash management services to individuals and businesses. The Company offers its clients direct access to decision makers, unparalleled responsiveness, seasoned relationship managers, and technology solutions. People's Intermountain Bank has 26 locations in three banking divisions, Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People's Town & Country Bank; and a mortgage division, People's Intermountain Bank Mortgage. The Company has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com .

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share March 31, December 31, March 31, and per share data) 2019 2018 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 26,980 $ 28,222 $ 25,783 Interest and dividends on investments 2,172 1,836 1,656 Total interest income 29,152 30,058 27,439 Interest expense 2,245 1,984 1,495 Net interest income 26,907 28,074 25,944 Provision for loan losses 1,550 3,175 2,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,357 24,899 23,894 Non-interest income Mortgage banking 1,417 1,398 1,638 Card processing 615 750 723 Service charges on deposit accounts 657 726 673 Net gain on sale of investment securities - - 2 Other 648 677 682 Total non-interest income 3,337 3,551 3,718 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,886 9,398 10,423 Occupancy, equipment and depreciation 1,456 1,580 1,543 Data processing 964 692 870 Marketing and advertising 116 179 446 FDIC premiums 90 152 329 Acquisition-related costs - - 349 Other 2,404 2,844 2,088 Total non-interest expense 14,916 14,845 16,048 Income before income tax expense 13,778 13,605 11,564 Income tax expense 3,273 2,927 2,560 Net income $ 10,505 $ 10,678 $ 9,004 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 18,781,210 18,723,160 18,598,436 Diluted 18,989,565 18,991,767 18,937,637

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,659 $ 39,471 $ 27,231 $ 32,267 Interest-bearing deposits 106,467 7,456 23,005 9,268 Federal funds sold 896 1,620 4,697 338 Total cash and cash equivalents 144,022 48,547 54,933 41,873 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 347,123 280,964 255,021 249,534 Held to maturity, at historical cost - 65,462 67,148 73,888 Total investment securities 347,123 346,426 322,169 323,422 Non-marketable equity securities 2,623 2,551 4,231 5,711 Loans held for sale 7,184 10,267 8,467 10,618 Loans: Loans held for investment 1,676,889 1,678,902 1,718,403 1,687,530 Allowance for loan losses (25,923 ) (25,245 ) (23,309 ) (20,731 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,650,966 1,653,657 1,695,094 1,666,799 Premises and equipment, net 37,836 36,532 36,683 29,734 Goodwill 25,673 25,673 25,673 25,344 Bank-owned life insurance 26,581 26,433 26,276 25,964 Deferred income tax assets 10,354 11,514 11,224 10,005 Accrued interest receivable 8,593 8,282 8,766 7,616 Other intangibles 3,301 3,412 3,523 3,744 Other real estate owned - - 2,985 - Other assets 6,551 11,000 12,829 12,608 Total assets $ 2,270,807 $ 2,184,294 $ 2,212,853 $ 2,163,438 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 655,866 $ 642,594 $ 677,379 $ 664,438 Interest-bearing deposits 1,295,459 1,234,461 1,194,553 1,141,887 Total deposits 1,951,325 1,877,055 1,871,932 1,806,325 Short-term borrowings - - 42,000 79,000 Accrued interest payable 521 483 424 354 Other liabilities 17,634 16,594 18,865 13,960 Total liabilities 1,969,480 1,894,132 1,933,221 1,899,639 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value - - - - Common shares, $0.01 par value 188 187 187 187 Additional paid-in capital 86,892 86,308 86,098 85,430 Retained earnings 216,216 207,779 199,161 182,136 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,969 ) (4,112 ) (5,814 ) (3,954 ) Total shareholders' equity 301,327 290,162 279,632 263,799 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,270,807 $ 2,184,294 $ 2,212,853 $ 2,163,438 Common shares outstanding 18,797,280 18,728,823 18,719,496 18,674,232

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2019 2018 2018 2018 Selected Balance Sheet Information: Book value per share $ 16.03 $ 15.49 $ 14.94 $ 14.13 Tangible book value per share $ 14.49 $ 13.94 $ 13.38 $ 12.57 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.44 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.40 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.36 % 1.23 % Loans to Deposits 84.98 % 88.65 % 91.01 % 92.86 % Asset Quality Data: Non-performing loans $ 4,706 $ 4,499 $ 5,830 $ 7,398 Non-performing assets $ 4,706 $ 4,499 $ 8,815 $ 7,398 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital (1) 12.70 % 12.27 % 11.90 % 11.26 % Total risk-based capital (1) 16.86 % 16.36 % 15.46 % 14.71 % Average equity to average assets 13.55 % 13.04 % 12.76 % 12.20 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 12.15 % 12.11 % 11.47 % 11.00 %





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 Selected Financial Information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 Net interest margin (2) 5.29 % 5.41 % 5.22 % Efficiency ratio 49.32 % 46.94 % 54.10 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.70 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.77 % 2.69 % 3.04 % Return on average assets 1.95 % 1.94 % 1.70 % Return on average equity 14.38 % 14.84 % 13.96 % Net charge-offs / (recoveries) $ 872 $ 1,240 $ (378 ) Annualized net charge-offs / (recoveries) to average loans 0.21 % 0.29 % -0.09 %

________________________________

(1) Tier 1 leverage capital and Total risk-based capital as of March 31, 2019 are estimates.

(2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average earning assets.

(3) Represents the sum of total shareholders' equity less intangible assets all divided by the sum of total assets less intangible assets. Intangible assets were $28,974,000, $29,085,000, $29,195,000 and $29,088,000 at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, except footnotes) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold $ 38,921 $ 219 2.28 % $ 13,458 $ 45 1.36 % Securities: (1) Taxable securities 276,903 1,604 2.35 % 252,491 1,214 1.95 % Non-taxable securities (2) 69,521 322 1.88 % 82,518 382 1.88 % Total securities 346,424 1,926 2.26 % 335,009 1,596 1.93 % Loans (3) Real estate term 889,114 13,047 5.95 % 854,982 12,164 5.77 % Construction and land development 315,810 6,231 8.00 % 366,739 6,875 7.60 % Commercial and industrial 296,854 5,122 7.00 % 314,027 5,090 6.57 % Residential and home equity 156,298 2,316 6.01 % 106,910 1,336 5.07 % Consumer and other 16,781 264 6.39 % 19,857 318 6.49 % Total loans 1,674,857 26,980 6.53 % 1,662,515 25,783 6.29 % Non-marketable equity securities 2,947 27 3.74 % 6,108 15 1.01 % Total interest-earning assets 2,063,149 29,152 5.73 % 2,017,090 27,439 5.52 % Allowance for loan losses (25,805 ) (18,715 ) Non-interest earning assets 149,701 145,181 Total average assets $ 2,187,045 $ 2,143,556 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits: Demand and savings accounts $ 799,641 994 0.50 % $ 718,242 451 0.25 % Money market accounts 249,535 604 0.98 % 224,322 157 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 181,945 583 1.30 % 199,549 459 0.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,231,121 2,181 0.72 % 1,142,113 1,067 0.38 % Short-term borrowings 9,813 64 2.63 % 100,555 428 1.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,240,934 2,245 0.73 % 1,242,668 1,495 0.49 % Non-interest bearing deposits 635,031 628,869 Total funding 1,875,965 2,245 0.49 % 1,871,537 1,495 0.32 % Other non-interest bearing liabilities 14,719 10,411 Shareholders' equity 296,361 261,608 Total average liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,187,045 $ 2,143,556 Net interest income $ 26,907 $ 25,944 Interest rate spread 5.00 % 5.03 % Net interest margin 5.29 % 5.22 %

________________________________

(1) Excludes average unrealized losses of $5.1 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $107,000 and $127,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(NG) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in core operations and facilitate the comparison of our financial performance with the performance of our peers.

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Revenue from Core Operations 2019 2018 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 26,907 $ 28,074 $ 25,944 Total non-interest income 3,337 3,551 3,718 Total GAAP revenues 30,244 31,625 29,662 Exclude net (gain) on sale of investment securities - - (2 ) Revenue from core operations (non-GAAP) $ 30,244 $ 31,625 $ 29,660 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-interest Income from Core Operations 2019 2018 2018 Total non-interest income (GAAP) $ 3,337 $ 3,551 $ 3,718 Exclude net (gain) on sale of investment securities - - (2 ) Non-interest income from core operations (non-GAAP) $ 3,337 $ 3,551 $ 3,716 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-interest Expense from Core Operations 2019 2018 2018 Total non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 14,916 $ 14,845 $ 16,048 Exclude acquisition-related costs - - (349 ) Non-interest expense from core operations (non-GAAP) $ 14,916 $ 14,845 $ 15,699 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Net Income from Core Operations 2019 2018 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 10,505 $ 10,678 $ 9,004 Exclude net (gain) on sale of investment securities - - (2 ) Exclude acquisition-related costs - - 349 Exclude tax related benefit - - (77 ) Revaluation of deferred income tax assets (DTA) - - - Net income (non-GAAP) $ 10,505 $ 10,678 $ 9,274

PEOPLE'S UTAH BANCORP

NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(NG) Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Acquisition Accounting Impact on Net Interest Margin 2019 2018 2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 26,907 $ 28,074 $ 25,944 Exclude discount accretion (premium amortization) on purchased loans (528 ) (701 ) (1,167 ) Exclude premium amortization on acquired certificates of deposit ("CD") (35 ) (35 ) (35 ) Net interest income before acquisition accounting impact (Non-GAAP) $ 26,344 $ 27,338 $ 24,742 Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 2,063,149 $ 2,057,403 $ 2,017,090 Exclude average net loan discount on acquired loans 8,500 9,124 11,924 Average earning assets before acquired loan discount (Non-GAAP) $ 2,071,649 $ 2,066,527 $ 2,029,014 Net interest margin ("NIM") (GAAP) 5.29 % 5.41 % 5.22 % Exclude impact on NIM from discount accretion -0.10 % -0.13 % -0.23 % Exclude impact on NIM from CD premium amortization -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Net interest margin before acquisition accounting adjustments (Non-GAAP) 5.18 % 5.27 % 4.98 %



