Aegion Corporation Awarded Three Contracts With Combined Value of $13 Million (USD) in Montreal, Quebec

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation ("Aegion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) today announced that its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies Limited ("Insituform") has been awarded three contracts with a combined value of approximately $13 million (USD) from the City of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



Two Aegion crews will rehabilitate over 17 miles of small-, medium- and large-diameter wastewater pipelines in both residential and commercial areas of Montreal by installing Insituform® cured-in-place pipe (CIPP). Work includes the rehabilitation of egg-shaped brick sewers with man entry to reinstate laterals. The project is expected to begin in April 2019 and be completed by June 2020.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Canadian operations team has performed rehabilitation work for the City of Montreal since 2010. This latest project represents our continuing commitment to safely provide high-quality rehabilitation of wastewater pipelines for the City of Montreal."

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at http://www.aegion.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Aegion's forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the "Risk Factors" section of Aegion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Aegion®, Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®, the Aegion® logo and Insituform® are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

(AEGN-GEN)

For more information, contact:

Katie Cason

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

636-530-8000