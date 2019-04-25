Densify Files Lawsuit Against VMware Seeking to Stop Infringement of Densify's Patents

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Densify , a leader in public and private cloud optimization, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against VMware today. The lawsuit claims infringement on VMware's vRealize Operations Manager, vROps 7.0/7.5, its flagship product for optimization of private cloud infrastructure. The patents asserted by Densify cover technology and capabilities that optimize how software applications utilize computing resources in the cloud and on-premise data centers. The Complaint explains how VMware infringes Densify's patents and is copying Densify's trademarked name and key elements of its user-interface.



"We've built an innovative and rapidly growing business that provides our many enterprise customers critically-needed technology," said Gerry Smith, Densify's CEO. Densify is a leader in private and public cloud optimization and specializes in aligning application demands with infrastructure supply, driving automation, reducing risk and saving its customers money on servers and cloud resources. Its technological breakthroughs have won multiple awards and saved Densify's customers millions of dollars. Soon to surpass 200 employees in North America, Europe and Asia, Densify has brought its innovations to market with a product offering used by some of the world's most respected companies.

"Unfortunately, VMware, a great company, made a bad mistake, and used Densify's intellectual property," according to Smith. "Like any small, successful technology company, the only way we can effectively compete with larger companies is by having a fair and level playing field where intellectual property rights are respected. We filed this lawsuit to defend the innovations and intellectual property Densify brings to market."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Densify is represented by Reichman Jorgensen LLP.

About Densify

Densify is the most advanced resource management platform for virtual, cloud & container infrastructure. Through industry-leading machine learning, Densify continuously aligns infrastructure supply with application demands, providing customers with increased automation, lower operational risk, improved application performance, and greatly reduced hosting costs. With Densify, virtual and cloud management teams can effectively manage larger environments with less manual effort, while at the same time ensuring that they are efficient, compliant, resilient, and cost-effective.

