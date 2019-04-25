Baytex to Webcast Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. ((TSX, NYSE:BTE) will be holding its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Calgary Petroleum Club, Devonian Room, 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, commencing at 3:00 p.m. (MDT). Following the meeting, Mr. Edward LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a corporate presentation on Baytex. Both the meeting and Mr. LaFehr's presentation will be webcast. The presentation slides and a link to the webcast will be available on the Baytex website, www.baytexenergy.com, at the start of the meeting. The archived webcast of the meeting and presentation can also be accessed via the following URL for 30 days following the meeting:



http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytex20190502.html

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

