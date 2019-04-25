DAVIDsTEA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

MONTREAL, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 will be released after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.



Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1-877-648-7976 or 617-826-1698



Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com , in the "investor relations" section.

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA is a leading retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages through over 230 company-owned and operated DAVIDsTEA retail stores in Canada and the United States, as well as through its e-commerce platform at davidstea.com. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products are also available in grocery stores across Canada through its growing wholesale distribution channel. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

