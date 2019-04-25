Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DAVIDsTEA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 25, 2019 5:09pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 will be released after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1-877-648-7976 or 617-826-1698

Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com, in the "investor relations" section.

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA is a leading retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages through over 230 company-owned and operated DAVIDsTEA retail stores in Canada and the United States, as well as through its e-commerce platform at davidstea.com. A selection of DAVIDsTEA products are also available in grocery stores across Canada through its growing wholesale distribution channel. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact  Media Contact
MaisonBrison Communications PELICAN PR
Pierre Boucher Lyla Radmanovich
514.207.0000 514-845-8763
investors@davidstea.com media@rppelican.ca

 

DAVIDsTEA.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga