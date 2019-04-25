APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Apyx Medical Corporation

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that filed a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) ("Apyx" or the "Company") securities between August 1, 2018, and April 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 21, 2019, White Diamond Research released a report alleging that a clinical study on the use of the Company's J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing may have missed its endpoints.



On this news, shares of Apyx fell $2.10 per share, or nearly 25%, to close at $6.40 on February 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on April 1, 2019, Apyx announced that it had withdrawn its 510(k) application for the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing, citing concerns raised by the FDA. Apyx revealed that the FDA had questioned the device's clinical results, which differed greatly from two of the investigational centers used in the study, as well as the potential impact certain protocol deviations. Moreover, Apyx disclosed that the clinical study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

On this news, shares of Apyx fell an additional $2.49 per share, or over 35%, to close at $4.46 on April 2, 2019.

