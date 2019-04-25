Richard Pimentel Named CFO of CalPrivate Bank

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)



Thomas V. Wornham, CEO of CalPrivate Bank, announced today that Richard Pimentel will become the Chief Financial Officer of CalPrivate Bank effective May 1, 2019. "Richard brings decades of experience in the CFO, Treasury and Finance roles of several California Financial Institutions to his new role at our bank. He was most recently Senior Vice President in charge of finance and regulatory reporting at a $5.5 billion bank. We are confident that Richard is the right person to build upon our existing finance foundation and take us to the next level."

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, South Bay LA and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

