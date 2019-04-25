Teekay Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Calls

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) (NYSE:TOO) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 before market open on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of 2019 before market open on Thursday, May 23, 2019.



All shareholders, unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference calls by choosing from the following options:

By dialing:

Entity Date Time (ET) Telephone Number

(North America) Telephone Number

(International) Conference

Code Teekay Offshore April 30, 2019 12:00 p.m. 1-800-667-5617 1-647-490-5367 6062087 Teekay LNG May 23, 2019 11:00 a.m. 1-800-667-5617 1-647-490-5367 7672177 Teekay Tankers May 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. 1-800-667-5617 1-647-490-5367 8155152 Teekay May 23, 2019 2:00 p.m. 1-800-667-5617 1-647-490-5367 6079686

By accessing the webcasts, which will be available on Teekay's website at www.teekay.com at the times noted above (the archives will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying First Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentations will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start times.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and offshore production and logistics. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), the world's third largest independent owner and operator of LNG carriers, and in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world's largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers, and its non-controlling interest in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), the world's largest provider of shuttle tankers and fourth largest independent provider of leased FPSO solutions. The combined Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $16 billion, comprised of 205 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 14 countries and approximately 8,000 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TK".

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including four newbuildings), 22 mid-size LPG carriers, seven multi-gas carriers, and one conventional tanker. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.3 billion, comprised of 60 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)(TSX:BBU), together with its institutional partners (collectively Brookfield), and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) own 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively, of Teekay Offshore's general partner.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and "TOO PR E", respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently owns a fleet of 42 double-hull tankers, including 25 Suezmax tankers, nine Aframax tankers, and eight Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers, and has five Suezmax tankers, eight Aframax tankers and one LR2 product tanker related to capital leases and eight contracted time charter-in vessels. Teekay Tankers' vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. The Company also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNK."

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com



