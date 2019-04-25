Stefanini Exhibits its Disruptive Digital Solutions at CIO Insight Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a goal to enable companies to face challenges and take advantage of the digital era, Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, will showcase its broad portfolio of digital solutions at the CIO Insight Summit from April 23-25 at the Westin in Savannah, Georgia. The event will bring together senior IT decision makers and business leaders to share experiences, discover new ideas, and discuss the hottest topics in technology such as innovation, digitalization, trends, infrastructure, and organizational challenges.



In an innovative event structure, Stefanini will present the next generation of digital solutions to help CIOs take advantage of a new digital landscape. With more than 30 years of experience, the company integrates innovative and effective technology solutions for businesses, leading customers through the digital journey and delivering on the purpose of making technology an agent of change for a better world.

"With digital strategy, Industry 4.0, cyber security, IoT, cognitive solutions and customer experience services, we provide sweeping coverage and support for digital needs," said Renata Galle, vice president of innovation and digital business at Stefanini North America and Asia-Pacific. "Our partnership enables our clients to keep up with disruption and lead it."

AI and Cognitive Solutions

Fabio Caversan, AI research and development director at Stefanini North America, and one of the creators of Sophie, Stefanini's cognitive platform, will be hosting a workshop during the event called "A Hands On Approach: Designing Your Own Cognitive Solution." During the workshop, Caversan will discuss AI and cognitive techniques, the main areas of use, examples of solutions, and how businesses can design their own solution.

"With digital needs increasing every day, we must ensure that organizations are fully understanding how to design their own cognitive solution and apply it to their business objectives," said Caversan. "During the hands-on workshop, the goal is to provide a practical approach to cognitive business solutions by showing real case studies as a guide."

Wednesday, April 24 at 4:05 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Speaker: Fabio Caversan, Artificial Intelligence R&D Director

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and customer experience (CX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available on the company's website, www.stefanini.com .

