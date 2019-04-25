Reebonz Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reebonz Holding Limited (the "Company" or "Reebonz") (NASDAQ:RBZ), a leading online luxury marketplace and platform in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific, today announced that in connection with its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of ordinary shares and warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.8 million, Roth Capital Partners and Maxim Group LLC (the "Representatives") who acted as the joint book-running managers for the Offering, have exercised their option to purchase an additional 322,500 ordinary shares pursuant to its over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $1,609,275, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The Company's sale of ordinary shares to the Representatives under the Over-Allotment Option closed on Thursday April 18, 2019.



About Reebonz

Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2009, Reebonz (pronounced "ribbons") is the trusted online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region, including Southeast Asia. Leveraging data and technology, Reebonz makes luxury accessible by operating as an eco-system of B2C e-tail and B2C marketplace for over 1,000 brands and 172 boutiques, supported by C2C marketplaces that enable individuals to sell through its platform. With an easy shopping experience, members can enjoy convenient access to the selection of products that Reebonz sources as well as from a curated collection of multi-brand luxury boutiques from all around the world.

