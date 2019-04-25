United Rail, Inc. Appoints Daniel R. Elliott to Board of Directors





Former Chairman of U.S Surface Transportation Board (STB)and Experienced Litigator

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- United Rail, Inc. (OTCPK: URAL), a short-line railroad consolidator and owner of the SmartRail brand for electronic Precision Railroading and brand licensor, today announced that it has appointed Daniel R. Elliott, Esq. to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Michael Barron, CEO of United Rail said, "I am pleased to announce that Dan Elliott has joined our Board of Directors. His accomplishments in the rail industry and in his law practice will prove to be invaluable as we grow United Rail. We are honored that Dan has joined our team. We know that his expertise will serve us well going forward."

Mr. Elliott is a partner in the Washington, DC office of Conner & Winters, a full-service business and litigation law firm.

Mr. Elliott said, "I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of United Rail. I believe that the Company has a solid business plan and a bright future. I look forward to being part of the United Rail team."

Mr. Elliott was formerly the Chairman of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), an independent economic regulator of the freight railroad industry. He was presidentially appointed to two terms in 2009 and 2015 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate both times. He was designated by the President to be Chairman for both of these terms until January 2017.

As Chairman, Mr. Elliott became an authority in railroad economic regulatory matters handled before the STB, in Congress and through the courts. He was responsible for decisions at the agency regarding complex rulemakings, rate cases, preemption issues, and major rail construction cases. He maintained constant interaction with Congress, especially the committees with oversight over STB activities, including testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee on several occasions.

Prior to assuming his leadership role in the federal government, Mr. Elliott litigated labor and transportation cases for sixteen years before the federal courts and numerous federal agencies. He has appeared before the Surface Transportation Board, the National Mediation Board, the National Labor Relations Board, and the Department of Labor. He won numerous significant cases before these agencies and in the federal district and appeals courts during this time.

He holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan, and a J.D. from the Ohio State University.

About United Rail Inc.

United Rail, Inc. is in the business of acquiring short line railroads in the freight and passenger excursion operations space. The company has been active in this space for several years. It has operated both passenger rail excursions and short line freight operations and plans to develop rail infrastructure projects and terminal operations.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding United Rail, Inc. (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding: the financial outlook of the Company, the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, and may be beyond the Company's ability to foresee or control. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Michael Mason, J.D.

Executive Vice President

United Rail, Inc.

michael@unitedrailinc.com

917-841-8371





Media Contact:

Success City Online

Ms. Maria Bailey

Maria@successcityonline.com

(702) 271-0591