Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Participation in EarthX on April 26th, 27th and 28th at Dallas Fair Park

DALLAS, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHBD), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that the Company is the exclusive sponsor of the Hemp Pavilion with a booth at EarthX on April 26th, 27th, and 28th at Dallas Fair Park. EarthX is an international nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people and organizations to act towards a more sustainable future worldwide. It attracts more than 140,000 people to Dallas Fair Park each year and is free to the public.

The Company will have a HEMPd branded booth to create brand awareness and showcase our HEMPd product line. Our presence at EarthX will help promote our brand and educate consumers on the benefits of hemp and CBD.

In addition, Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, was interviewed by reporter Jason Whitely for a story on hemp and CBD that aired April 24, 2019 on WFAA Channel 8, the Dallas ABC Affiliate. Here is the link to the story:

https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/feds-legalize-hemp-but-texas-remains-behind-in-growing-industry/287-34e02d64-c191-422f-a1d7-5a5f919d1220

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (OTCQB: RMHBD) is a publicly-traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets "good for you" products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people's lives with our products. Our products inspire people to choose wellness and healthy lifestyles.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets a naturally flavored hemp-infused functional beverage under the name Rocky Mountain High. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. In March 2018, the Company launched its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals. The Company introduced a line of HEMPd CBD-infused functional beverages in the fourth quarter. The Company acquired FitWhey, a unique water-based protein drink that is naturally sweetened, flavored and colored that combines the highest quality whey protein isolate with caffeine. RMHB continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell "good for you" products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com

