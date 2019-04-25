UPDATE -- VIQ Solutions Announces New CFO, Cements Strong Executive Leadership Team Following Record Pro forma Revenue Growth in 2018

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIQ Solutions Inc . ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS), a global expert providing cyber-secure AI technology and transcription services, today announced the appointment of Alexie Edwards as Chief Financial Officer, following the upcoming retirement of George Kempff.



Mr. Edwards' appointment as CFO completes a strong executive management team to lead expansive growth. Mr. Edwards will report to VIQ CEO, Sebastien Pare.

Mr. Edwards is a highly experienced financial technology executive. For the past six years he had a significant role in the growth of Jonas Software where he was Vice President Finance. Jonas Software is one of the largest software divisions of Constellation Software. Through multiple acquisition integrations in various international jurisdictions, Mr. Edwards enabled substantial shareholder value.

"Mr. Edwards brings tremendous experience and knowledge to our executive team and he will be a key player in the senior management team as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy," said Sebastien Pare, VIQ's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Edwards will start on May 1, taking over for Mr. Kempff, who was interim CFO since 2017 and Director from 2005 to 2017.

"We are grateful for the time Mr. Kempff has committed to this transition over the past two years and wish to personally thank him for his 14 years of excellent service at VIQ," said Mr. Pare. Mr. Kempff will retire on April 30.

VIQ has acquired three US document transcription companies over the last six months in the Insurance and Law Enforcement industries which are now in the midst of integration to the VIQ SaaS-based AI platform. Additionally, new customer growth continues to be strong with long term contract renewals executed including agencies in Austin, TX and the Australian Victoria Police.

For additional information: Please contact Laura Serrano-Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, email: lserranohaggard@viqsolutions.com .

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com .

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

