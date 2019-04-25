Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces the Departure of the President and CEO of Atlantic Broadband, Its U.S. Subsidiary

MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. announced today the departure of Richard Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer of its Atlantic Broadband subsidiary. Mr. Shea is stepping down today to pursue personal interests. He will remain with Atlantic Broadband for a short period of time to ensure a smooth transition. Patrick Bratton, Atlantic Broadband's Chief Financial Officer, will assume the position in the interim while a search for a successor is underway.



"On behalf of my colleagues and the entire Cogeco Communications team, I'd like to thank Rich for his contribution to Atlantic Broadband and to our company and wish him every success in his future endeavours," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). Cogeco Communications Inc. provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), by way of its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).



INFORMATION AND INTERVIEW REQUESTS:

Nancy Bouffard

Director, Corporate Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

(514) 764-4613

nancy.bouffard@cogeco.com