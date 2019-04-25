Interface, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Interface, Inc. ("TILE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TILE) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On April 24, 2019, Interface announced that the Company received a letter from the Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") in November 2017, and that the company subsequently received subpoenas from the SEC in February 2018, July 2018, and April 2019. The Company also announced that its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer was placed on paid administrative leave from the Company after it was learned that in 2018, in the process of collecting materials from 2015, 2016 and 2017 for production to the SEC, he added certain notes to those materials that were then produced to the SEC.

Following this announcement, Interface shares dropped more 10%.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Interface securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=interface .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP