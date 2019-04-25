CMLS Financial announces appointment of Nektar Diamantopoulos as Vice President and Managing Director of CMLS Financial's commercial division in Quebec

TORONTO, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada's largest independent mortgage lenders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nektar Diamantopoulos as Vice President and Managing Director, Real Estate Finance of CMLS Financial's Quebec region. Nektar will focus on growing our lending and brokerage business in Quebec based in our Montreal office. Nektar brings over 24 years of experience in commercial real estate in various capacities including real estate brokerage, lending and acquisitions.

The appointment will support growth in the Quebec region and the company's commitment to, and investment in, the Canadian real estate market.

"CMLS Financial has a 40+ year history of providing commercial lending services to real estate investors throughout Canada," says Sam Brown, Vice President & Managing Director, Origination at CMLS Financial. "We are excited to welcome Nektar Diamantopoulos to the CMLS team. His wealth of experience, strong relationships and demonstrated success will further strengthen our coast to coast service capabilities."

"CMLS brings a unique value add service to the Quebec real estate market which is unparalleled in Canada," says Nektar Diamantopoulos. "I look forward to growing the business with the team and creating value for our clients."

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada's largest independently owned mortgage lenders, with eight offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information about Canada's Mortgage Company™, visit www.cmls.ca

For more information, contact:

Sam Brown

Vice President & Managing Director

604.687.2118

samuel.brown@cmls.ca